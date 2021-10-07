Dubai Duty Free raffle: Man wins $1m after buying 8-10 tickets online

Dubai - He has been a regular DDF participant for three years now.

Published: Thu 7 Oct 2021, 4:02 AM

A 67-year-old British man on Wednesday won $1 million in the latest Dubai Duty Free (DDF) Millennium Millionaire draw.

Based in Houston, Texas, Keith I. hit the jackpot with ticket number 1157, which he purchased online on September 13. It was one of around eight to 10 tickets he bought for the draw’s Series 370.

“I’m eternally grateful to Dubai Duty Free for this blessing. Thank you so much!” said the new millionaire, who has been a regular participant in the DDF promotion for three years now.

The father of three is a resident of Texas for 20 years and he is currently on vacation in France.

When asked about his initial plan with the jackpot prize, he said: “I will look after my family and pay off mortgage.”

Keith is the 15th British national to win $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, a presentation to the previous winner of US$1 million in Series 369 took place.

Sugandhi Mahesh Pillay won $1 million in Series 369 with ticket number 1750, which her husband Mahesh purchased and split ticket cost with his 12 colleagues.

The Finest Surprise draw was also conducted for two luxury vehicles.

Habib Nehme, a Lebanese national based in Lebanon, won a BMW 750Li xDrive M Sport (Donington Grey) car, with ticket number 0268, which he purchased online on 25th September.

Deepak Sharma Raghunath Sharma, a 45-year-old Indian national based in Sharjah, won a BMW F 850 GS (Black/Yellow) motorbike, with ticket number 0993, which he purchased online on 13th September.

Sharma is a second-time motorbike winner with Dubai Duty Free as he previously won an Indian Scout Bobber (Jade Smoke), with ticket number 0643 in Finest Surprise Series 450 on April 7.