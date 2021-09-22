UAE: Indian housewife wins $1 million in Dubai Duty Free raffle

Three others drive away in luxury vehicles.

An Indian housewife based in Sharjah was announced as the latest winner of the $1 million Dubai Duty Free raffle on Wednesday.

Sugandhi Mahesh Pillay, 40, held ticket number 1750 in Millennium Millionaire Series 369, which her husband purchased under her name on September 1.

Pillay's husband, Mahesh, bought the winning ticket under her name and split the ticket cost with his one Lebanese, one Filipino and 10 Indian colleagues.

Mahesh, along with his colleagues, has been participating in the promotion for around 15 years now, alternating the name on the ticket for each series they purchase, but Mahesh decided to put it under his wife's name when it was his turn to buy the ticket.

Commenting on her win, she said, "I’m very happy, we are very happy! Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free. I highly recommend for other people to participate in your amazing promotion."

Pillay, who hails from Mumbai in India, is the 183rd Indian national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999. Indian nationals make up the highest number of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire ticket buyers.

Following the presentation, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for three luxury vehicles.

Jonathan Hurlock, a 35-year old British national based in Amsterdam, Netherlands won a Mercedes Benz GLE 53 4M AMG (Iridium Silver) car, with ticket number 0172 in Finest Surprise Series 1783.

Dhanasekar Balasundaram, a 49-year-old Indian national based in Abu Dhabi, won a Harley-Davidson Sportster Forty-Eight XL 1200X (Vivid Black) motorbike, with ticket number 0146 in Finest Surprise Series 469.

Llewellyn Dsouza, a Pakistani national, won a Harley-Davidson Softail Standard FXST (Vivid black) motorbike, with ticket number 0145 in Finest Surprise Series 470.