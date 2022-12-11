Dubai: Dh10 million-winner announced in latest Mahzooz draw

Khaleej Times has put together some of the top locations to have a great time with the family, outdoors
On December 10, 2022, Mahzooz crowned one more Dh10,000,000 top prize winner, bringing the total number of Mahzooz multi-millionaires to 31, 11 of which were made in 2022.
“(This year) has been a blissful year for many of our participants, as it saw 11 lucky winners becoming multi-millionaires after claiming the top prize. We are still a few weeks away from the end of the year and we hope to celebrate more wins either at our Super Saturday Draws or our Fantastic Friday Draw before the year comes to an end. We will be able to share more details on the winner at a special press conference as soon as all necessary details become available” says Farid Samji, Managing Director of EWINGS, operator of Mahzooz.
The newly made multi-millionaire matched five out of the five winning numbers. The second prize of Dh1,000,000 was shared among 19 winners who took home Dh52,631 each after matching four out of five numbers. Additionally, 1,175 winners matched three out of five numbers and bagged the third prize of Dh350 each.
