UAE: Filipina expat plans to use Mahzooz Dh100,000 win to help her friend in financial crisis

Two other winners, one more from the Philippines and one from Palestine, will spend their winnings on children's education and retirement

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Wed 7 Dec 2022, 1:50 PM Last updated: Wed 7 Dec 2022, 1:56 PM

Three lucky expats, two from the Philippines and one from Palestine, won the raffle draw prize and took home Dh100,000 each in the 105th Mahzooz Super Saturday Draws on December 3, 2022.

For Lucille, a winner from the Philippines, participating in Mahzooz is in a way indirectly helping people in need through the company’s active community outreach.

“I am a strong believer that people need to share their blessings with others, and when it is time for them to win, they will win," says the 48-year-old nurse who plans to use the money to help her friend, who is facing a financial crisis. “I had promised my friend that if I ever win, I will financially support her to get her back on her feet”. She has decided that she will indulge in a designer handbag for herself, only after securing the education of her children and her nephews.

The windfall comes to retired Hanna, a Palestinian national who has been working in the UAE for the past 43 years, at the right time. He had lost access to his savings in Lebanon due to the recent economic crisis.

The 59-year-old, who won for the second time, plans to save this money for retirement.

Dario, a Filipino Dubai resident for 13 years, is excited to use the money for his three children's education. The 48-year-old, who works as a senior supervisor in a federal government emergency department, described how he told his wife the news.

“I called my wife back home the very night of the draw and she thought that something bad happened to me as it was early morning in the Philippines. When she understood what the call was about, she got very emotional and couldn’t control herself. We both immediately said that this money will be used for the education of our kids,” said Dario. He has been participating in the Mahzooz draws almost every week and plans to continue doing so.

