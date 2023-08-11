Dubai: Delays expected on key road this weekend; RTA issues advisory

By Web Desk Published: Fri 11 Aug 2023, 5:10 PM Last updated: Fri 11 Aug 2023, 5:16 PM

The Roads and Transport Authority has warned residents about an expected delay on a key Dubai road on Friday.

The delays will be on the roundabout on Al Satwa Road on 2nd December St during the weekend.

Residents can expect to face the delays from Saturday, 12am, August 12, until Monday, 6am, August 14.

These come after similar delays that took place during the last weekend.

Residents have been advised to use alternative routes and follow directional signs to reach their destination smoothly.

