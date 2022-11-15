Dubai: Could you buy a ticket to space for the price of a sports car?

UAE resident Hamish Harding, who went to space on board Blue Origin’s fifth crewed flight, speaks about how space will become more accessible in the future

Supplied photo

by Nandini Sircar Published: Tue 15 Nov 2022, 7:27 AM

UAE resident Hamish Harding, who blasted off to space on board Blue Origin’s fifth crewed flight NS-21 on June 4, says the ticket price of travelling to space is coming down gradually, and will be close to that of a sports car in the future.

Future space tourists gathered on Monday evening at the Arts Club Dubai, to learn more about the Zero G experience and what it entails to go beyond the horizon of the Blue Planet. Speaking to them, Harding said, “The prices (of going to space) are already reasonable. It’s the sense they are coming down to a level where I think they’ll be more the price of a sports car that many people could aspire to.”

The Dubai-based businessman, aviator, explorer and space tourist also shed light on how space tourism is a reality for private space tourists all over the world, as well as research institutes and startups looking to experiment in space.

He said, “I want to go to space for a longer period. So orbital space is something we are talking about. Blue Origin is developing an orbital reef as a space station by the end of the decade."

"I would like to spend two weeks in space. The first week sleeping is a bit harder in space because zero G is not easy to sleep in. That’s why friends of mine who have done the space station recommend two weeks; the second week is better."

"The training for this mission is obviously good because Blue Origin gives you so much training on the actual capsule. You are expecting everything when it happens. So, it’s not a surprise. It was a habit pattern when we actually launched. It wasn’t competitive, it was cooperative. The training gave us the preparation to go up with zero nerves.”

ALSO READ:

While Harding talked about his unique perspective of our home planet, Logan Ware, Director of International Business Development, Blue Origin elucidated on the creative thinking that goes behind solving problems in space.

Ware explains, “There is a lot else that the universe has to offer to protect our homes, to protect our Blue Origin. There are extensive resources in space. There are asteroids with rare resources, there is the Moon that is very close, that has ice, regolith and there are useful elements within that soil. There are elements that we use every day, here on Earth."

"As we start to take these initial steps to improving the accessibility of space by reducing the cost of access to space through reusability , through reusable launch systems what does that it enables more and more activity in space. The idea is if you can do more in space and rethink it, you don’t have to do as much here on Earth."

"What is damaging to Earth is from heavy industrial activity. So, maybe more of that in space to protect our planet. With these private experiences we hope this is the first step to inspire in these astronauts (space tourists) the desire to protect our planet.”