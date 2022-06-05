UAE could be Blue Origin's second launch site, says space tourist

Hamish Harding believes that space tourism could become the norm in the UAE

UAE could be the spot where sub-orbital spaceflight services company Blue Origin sets up a second launch site, according to UAE expat Hamish Harding, who has just returned from space as part of the crew on the company’s New Shepard (NS)-21 flight into space.

“I do believe there is a chance we may get a space port in the UAE,” he said. “There are discussions going on. This government is more dynamic than every government I have ever come across in the world. They manage to do everything easily and seamlessly. We could use our deserts quite successfully like how Texas has done.”

A business jet pilot, an avid adventurer and chairman of Action Aviation, Hamish has now become only the second person living in the UAE who has gone to space. He believes that space tourism could become the norm in the UAE.

“It is right up our street,” he said. “We do spectacular stuff in the UAE. We should be doing even more in space tourism. There has been a huge buzz about it and I think there are a lot more people who will want to do this now. They are now starting to understand that it is possible to go to space as a civilian. It is really the ultimate adventure.”