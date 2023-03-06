Dubai committee helps nearly 1,300 families struggling to pay rents

Look: UAE President, grandchildren meet volunteers packing relief supplies for Turkey, Syria quake victims
Dubai’s Rental Disputes Centre (RDC) has helped 1,267 beneficiaries who were struggling to pay their rents. The centre’s Yad Al Khair committee offered assistance worth Dh36 million to families affected by rental lawsuits since 2017. Beneficiaries included those who were jailed over financial disputes.
Judge Abdulqader Mousa, director of RDC, said the centre is committed to helping families facing rental difficulties. “This support has been available since the Yad Al Khair Committee was established in 2017.”
Through this committee, the centre provides social support to those in need and contributes to clearing debts owed by individuals after rental judgments are issued.
The Yad Al Khair Committee carefully examines each case and offers assistance as required.
Judge Mousa said the committee has received “significant support” from businessmen, individuals, and institutions.
The president of the committee, Judge Abdulaziz Anwahi, said the RDC uses a “transparent system” to assess the cases it receives in order to identify those needing assistance. “This system involves asking (potential beneficiaries) … to complete a Yad Al Khair Committee form and provide a detailed report outlining the nature of the case and any relevant observations. This approach ensures that the committee is able to effectively prioritise and allocate resources to those in need.”
The committee has been able to clear the debts of people who were jailed due to rental disputes and financial claims.
“These individuals of various nationalities have faced difficult financial circumstances that led them to prison. The centre’s goal is to ensure that these individuals are not left imprisoned, while also protecting the rights of the landlords involved in the rental cases. As a result of these efforts, many individuals have been able to regain their freedom and overcome their financial difficulties,” the judge added.
The RDC offers assistance in three situations:
“The Yad Al Khair Committee prioritises the application of the law in all of its work. However, many cases received by the centre have humanitarian dimensions that must be considered. The centre is dedicated to carefully studying all humanitarian cases that come before it,” the RDC added.
