UAE: Resident duped of Dh10,000 rental cheque by fake real estate agent

The man presented a receipt confirming that he handed over the cash and some WhatsApp texts as evidence to support his claims

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Sat 4 Mar 2023, 9:06 AM Last updated: Sat 4 Mar 2023, 9:10 AM

A man who fraudulently took Dh10,300 rent from a resident after posing as a real estate agent has been told to return the cash. The Abu Dhabi Family and Civil Administrative Claims Court instructed the Arab man to pay back the cash to the resident after he was found guilty of fraud.

The man in his 20s had filed a lawsuit against the defendant, demanding that he pays back the money he fraudulently took from him. The plaintiff said in his lawsuit that the defendant posed as a real estate agent and claimed he would help him rent an apartment in Abu Dhabi.

The Asian man said he handed over Dh10,300 to the defendant after he showed him an apartment in Abu Dhabi. But he later realised that the defendant had defrauded him because he had no authority or powers to rent out the apartment.

The plaintiff said he tried to get his money back from the defendant but in vain. He then filed a criminal complaint against the Arab man.

The young man had presented a receipt confirming that he handed over the cash to the defendant and some WhatsApp texts as evidence to support his claims.

The Abu Dhabi criminal court had earlier sentenced the Arab man to jail after he was found guilty of fraud.

The plaintiff then filed a civil lawsuit against the Arab man demanding that he returns his money.

After hearing from all parties, the civil court judge issued a ruling ordering the defendant to pay Dh10,300 he took from the plaintiff.

The man was also told to pay for the plaintiff’s legal expenses.

ALSO READ: