Dubai: Catch special screening of short film 'Rashid to the Moon' in the desert this weekend

The film can be watched on Saturday, December 10 as part of the “Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert” festival - part of the ‘World’s Coolest Winter’ initiative

by Nandini Sircar Published: Thu 8 Dec 2022, 3:25 PM Last updated: Thu 8 Dec 2022, 3:32 PM

Residents can now enjoy a special screening of the short film “Rashid to the Moon.”

A tweet by The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) on Thursday said, “Enjoy an exceptional screening of the short film “Rashid to the Moon” by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center within the “Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert” festival.

"Explorer Rashid will undertake the first Emirati mission to the surface of the moon, where he will land in a previously unexplored area.”

Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert festival

The film screening will take place on Saturday, December 10 as part of the “Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert” festival.

The Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) is providing new creative spaces to local and regional filmmakers through the ‘Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert’ festival that’s opening on Friday, 9 December in the Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve.

This is also part of the ‘World’s Coolest Winter’ initiative representing an innovative cinematic platform to enable filmmakers to present their different stories.

The second edition of the festival, taking place until 11 December under the theme ‘Stories at One with Nature,’ will present a variety of films, interactive workshops, talks, art installations, photography exhibitions and live performances to support emerging filmmakers in Dubai.

Upcoming Lunar mission

Meanwhile MBRSC is also gearing up for the upcoming Lunar mission.

MBRSC has announced a new date for the launch attempt of the UAE’s first mission to the Moon.

The inaugural launch of the Rashid Rover is now scheduled to take place on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 2.38 AM Eastern US Time or 11:38 AM UAE time.

Once launched, the integrated spacecraft will take a low-energy route to the moon rather than a direct approach, which means the landing will take about five months after launch, in April 2023.

Earlier the rover was supposed to be launched on 22 November, then on 28 November followed by launch dates of 30 November and 1 December 2022.

The Rashid Rover — named after the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, former Ruler of Dubai — has cleared all the required tests.

A successful mission would make the UAE the fourth country globally to land on the Moon.