UAE Moon mission: New target launch date announced

An updated launch schedule has been released for Mission 1 lunar lander

By Web Desk Published: Wed 7 Dec 2022, 11:56 AM Last updated: Wed 7 Dec 2022, 12:06 PM

A new target date has been announced for the UAE's moon mission.

Today, ispace, inc. released an updated launch schedule for its Mission 1 (M1) lunar lander, now scheduled to liftoff on December 11, 2022.

The Emirates Lunar Mission (ELM) is set to happen with the takeoff of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at 11.38am UAE time, according to the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC).

