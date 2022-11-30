UAE off to the Moon: Why space mission launches get delayed?

Initially, the Rashid Rover was supposed to blast off on November 22, but the attempt had to be rescheduled thrice

by Nandini Sircar Published: Wed 30 Nov 2022, 4:41 PM Last updated: Wed 30 Nov 2022, 5:15 PM

The launch date for the Emirates Lunar Mission (ELM) of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) has been moved to Thursday, December 1, at 12.37pm UAE time.

The launch that was supposed to happen on Wednesday, from Cape Canaveral in Florida, has been delayed due to additional pre-flight checks that have to be conducted for the launch vehicle.

This is the third delay of the highly anticipated launch after the rover was supposed to be launched on November 22, but it was moved twice to November 28 and then November 30.

In a tweet shared on Wednesday, SpaceX said, “Standing down from launch of ispace's HAKUTO-R Mission 1 to allow for additional pre-flight checkouts; now targeting Thursday, December 1 at 3:37 am ET for lift off.”

Backup launch dates are considered for multiple reasons, say experts. It could be weather anomalies or any mechanical issues associated with the rocket.

This will ensure that launch agencies have enough time to analyse the space mission carefully.

Explaining the reason behind launch delays, Sarath Raj, Project Director – Amity Dubai Satellite Ground Station and AmiSat, Amity University Dubai says, “It takes a tremendous amount of effort to launch a rocket. Numerous factors can cause launches to be delayed. The major causes of the launch delay include technical glitches in the vehicle and weather situations.”

It’s said even on a given day, there are specific periods of time or “launch windows”.

It’s during these launch windows when the rocket is permitted to launch. This can last from about half an hour to a few hours per day. But even those windows aren’t available daily.

There are also “launch periods,” which are durations of days when the Moon lines up with our planet so that’s its favourable for the mission.

Raj adds, “The flight meteorologist will analyse 14 meteorological data for the safe launch. The wind being analysed primarily; the launch cannot take place if the sustained wind speed at the 162-foot level of the launch pad is greater than 30 mph. Typically, upper-atmospheric winds blow at substantially higher speeds, which increases vertical wind shear. The most crucial phenomena to keep an eye on in connection to space launches are lightning and thunderstorms. If lightning is seen within 10 nautical miles of the launch site or the flight route, then the launch cannot take place for 30 minutes until the required circumstances can be met.

“Thunderstorm-related sky electricity is another criterion that needs to be measured; if a thunderstorm's edge that has produced lightning in the past 30 minutes is within 10 miles of the launch site then the launch will be aborted.”

Raj elucidates that clouds too pose a threat to the rocket's security.

He says, “A launch will be cancelled if a cloud layer is more than 4,500 feet thick, stretches into sub-freezing temperatures, and is within 10 nautical miles of cumulus clouds. In the event of any type of precipitation, a rocket cannot launch. Rocket launches frequently go off without a hitch in hot weather. However, temperatures below 8.88 degrees Celsius might cause a hazardous ice formation. Increases in cloud cover, rain, and humidity might also cause a launch to be aborted. Another common reason for cancelling rocket launches is the presence of large quantities of high energy particles in near-orbit space.”

