Abu Dhabi Film Commission supports 'Last Light' television series shot in city

Abu Dhabi’s stunning architectural landscape and desert dunes were featured in Last Light

By CT Desk Published: Mon 26 Sep 2022, 2:02 PM Last updated: Mon 26 Sep 2022, 2:07 PM

Abu Dhabi Film Commission (ADFC) has successfully attracted yet another exciting American TV series, Last Light, to the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The five-episode limited TV series is an adaptation of Alex Scarrow’s bestselling apocalyptic thriller novel, which tells the story of a family fighting to survive in a world that has been thrown into chaos as oil supplies around the globe are severed.

The action and drama series is directed by award-winning director Dennie Gordon, who has worked on over 100 hours of network television, including the critically acclaimed American superhero television series Legion. Last Light was recently released regionally on Shahid VIP.

Gordon is seen in the behind-the-scenes footage praising the palatial architecture of Abu Dhabi and highlighting the natural desert landscape Abu Dhabi has to offer, saying: “Finding a desert like this, unobstructed dunes as far as the eye can see, is such a privilege.”

The limited TV series was shot in multiple locations in Abu Dhabi, which doubled as the mythical city of Luzrah, including the stunning architectural structures of Emirates Palace and the Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, as well as the vast expanse of the Abu Dhabi desert and Arkan Cement Factory. Scenes were also filmed in other locations, such as Mussafah, Abu Dhabi Global Market, Al Danah, and a military base.

The production of Last Light received the full support of Abu Dhabi Film Commission (ADFC), including location support and a 30% rebate on production spend. It also featured a team of 145 people, of which 55 were international crew, with approximately 90 local crew members aiding in the production process.

Last Light stars Emmy nominated Matthew Fox, who is best known for his roles as Charlie Salinger on Party of Five and Jack Shephard on the well-known drama series Lost, as well as SAG award winning actress Joanne Froggatt, who is best known for her roles in Downton Abbey as Anna Bates. The cast also includes Amber Rose and Hakeem Jomah.

Last Light is among more than 130 productions to have used the UAE capital as a filming destination, benefiting from the variety of the Emirate’s landscapes, award-winning facilities, generous 30% cashback rebate and vast pool of talents.