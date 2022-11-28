Dubai: Burj Khalifa conducts fire drill ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations

Last year, a similar drill was conducted in which authorities put out a minor fire on the 112th floor in 10 minutes

By Web Desk Published: Mon 28 Nov 2022, 11:01 AM

The world's tallest building Burj Khalifa conducted a fire drill at 10am today, ahead of Dubai's annual New Year's Eve celebrations.

A hugely popular destination that draws hordes of people looking to mark the start of a new year with a bang, it conducted the drill as part of a safety initiative executed every year. Residents are typically evacuated as part of these drills.

Last year, the Dubai Civil Defence authority conducted a similar fire drill in preparation for a safe New Year celebration. The drill began at 10am after the Operations Room received a test report that a fire had erupted on the 112th floor of the Burj Khalifa.

Staff and residents were immediately evacuated as fire alarms started. Response teams from the Zaabeel Civil Defence Station reached within four minutes, putting out the minor fire in just 10 minutes.

