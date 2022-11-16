Up to Dh260,000: Dubai's most expensive, exclusive New Year’s Eve packages revealed

Hotel rates in popular areas of the emirate will cost high during the festive season due to an increase in demand

File

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Wed 16 Nov 2022, 12:14 PM Last updated: Wed 16 Nov 2022, 4:33 PM

As the curtains come down on 2022 and a promise of the “World’s Coolest Winter”, the UAE is the place to ring in the New Year. With record-breaking fireworks and exquisite views, tourists from all over the world travel to the Emirates to enjoy everything in terms of opulence, exclusivity and experiences. Some iconic hotels in the country offer bespoke stay-and-dine New Year packages that cost almost as high as Dh260,000.

At the Atlantis, the Palm, which hosts extravagant fireworks every year, guests have to book their stay for a minimum of five nights during the New Year’s eve period. A 5-night stay in the grand Atlantis suite from December 28 to January 2 is priced at Dh259,250, excluding taxes. With 24-hour butler service and a view of the Palm and the Arabian Sea, the room houses five adults. If opting for an underwater suite that offers a view of the underwater vistas of the Ambassador Lagoon at Atlantis, it will cost a guest approximately Dh177,400.

Similarly, at the Armani hotel in the Downtown area, one night at the Dubai Suite will cost approximately Dh50,000 during the NYE period. A 3-night stay from December 30 to January 2 will cost Dh140,000, excluding taxes. Designed by Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani, the suite is located on Level 39 of the Burj Khalifa and has three fixture powder rooms.

Due to demand, hotel room rates in other popular areas of Dubai will also cost high during the festive season. A four-bedroom beach villa with a private pool that can accommodate ten people at the FIVE resort on the Palm Jumeirah will cost Dh111,225 for a 4-day stay between December 29 and January 1. The rate includes a gala dinner at BLVD on ONE on New Year’s Eve. Spread over two floors, the suite offers a private rooftop jacuzzi.

At the luxurious Burj Al Arab hotel, a minimum of five nights booking is required when checking in during the last week of December. A five-night stay at the panoramic suite could cost up to Dh107,975, excluding taxes. The duplex suite room offers its guest nine different types of pillows in addition to Hermès bathroom amenities

The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm is offering a NYE package for Dh80,000 that includes an unspecified long stay for up to six guests, a silver dinner package and a front-row display of the incredible fireworks show.

At the Address Downtown, which gives a clear view of the fireworks at Burj Khalifa, rooms have to be booked for a minimum of five nights if a guest wants to stay there for NYE. An executive suite for three people from December 27 to January 1 will cost almost Dh44,048, excluding taxes.