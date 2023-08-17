Dubai-bound Emirates flight cancelled due to massive storm in Germany

Watch: UAE-based businessman Yusuff Ali reunites with classmates after 52 years, donates over Dh200,000 to alma mater
An Emirates flight (EK 48) from Germany to Dubai was cancelled following heavy rain that flooded the runways of Frankfurt Airport, the country's busiest and a major European hub, on Wednesday.
Emirates passengers were accommodated on the next flight and operations were back as per schedule, an Emirates spokesperson confirmed to Khaleej Times on Thursday.
According to reports, Germany's biggest airport was scrambling on Thursday “to book passengers on new flights after a massive storm caused dozens of cancellations, and also triggered flooding that deluged streets and toppled trees.”
Heavy rainfall caused flood on runways Wednesday evening as passengers were stuck on planes and unable to disembark. Ground handling was brought to a standstill for two hours and around 70 flights were cancelled while 23 planes headed for Frankfurt were diverted to other airports.
Frankfurt Airport authorities urged passengers to arrive no later than 2.5 hours before their flight time on Thursday.
