Heavy rain in Germany causes flooding and leads to flight cancellations in Frankfurt

Michael Oher, former NFL tackle known for 'The Blind Side,' sues to end Tuohys' conservatorship
He accuses the Tuohys of enriching themselves at his expense by continuing to 'falsely and publicly' represent themselves as his adoptive parents
Heavy rain in parts of Germany caused flooding and led to dozens of flight cancellations at Frankfurt Airport, the country's busiest and a major European hub, authorities said Thursday.
The airport said large quantities of water accumulated on the tarmac Wednesday evening and ground handling was suspended for more than two hours, German news agency dpa reported.
The airport website showed about 70 flights were cancelled by 11 p.m., when flying is ordinarily halted for the night, while 23 flights headed for Frankfurt were diverted to other airports.
Downpours in parts of southwestern and central Germany led to flooded basements and streets. In Gelsenkirchen, in the western Ruhr district, the fire service said people were rescued from their cars where several highway underpasses were under water.
He accuses the Tuohys of enriching themselves at his expense by continuing to 'falsely and publicly' represent themselves as his adoptive parents
Television footage showed swollen rivers breaking their banks in Himachal and neighbouring Uttarakhand state
Earlier in December last year, a Dreamliner aircraft of Biman was reportedly damaged when a bird hit the engine of the aircraft at the same airport
The emergency caused dozens of domestic flight cancellations and delays at Australia's busiest airport
The German Air Force said its crew was working to ensure Annalena Baerbock can continue her trip, which also includes stops in New Zealand and Fiji
Complaints of the issue started surfacing around 4pm UAE time, and peaked at 7pm
The children spent a month in hospital and were then placed in the custody of the Colombian Family Welfare Institute, which detected the possible abuse
Two militants were killed and no harm was caused to any military personnel or civilians