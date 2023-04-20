Dubai: Popular attraction Bollywood Parks to close down permanently on April 20

Raj Mahal to continue to be available for private events

By Web Desk Published: Thu 20 Apr 2023, 6:46 PM Last updated: Thu 20 Apr 2023, 6:58 PM

Bollywood Parks Dubai has announced it will close permanently on April 20, 2023. However, the iconic Raj Mahal venue will continue to be available for private events.

The management thanked guests, partners, and teams for bringing the music and colours of Bollywood to life at the popular park.

The park opened in November, 2016. Located near the Dubai-Abu Dhabi border, it brought to bring to life the action, music, dance and drama of Bollywood movies spread across five zones: Bollywood Boulevard, Mumbai Chowk, Rustic Ravine, Royal Plaza and Bollywood Film Studios featuring Hall of Heroes.