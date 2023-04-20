Amusement parks, Global Village, special discounts in UAE: 10 family-friendly ways to celebrate Eid long weekend

Residents have a wide range of activities, shows, and dining options to choose from as they look to spend quality time with the kids

The Eid Al Fitr long weekend is finally here! This the perfect time to gather the whole family to celebrate the festive season. Many locations around the country are putting on special performances, applying discounts, or giving away prizes for the holiday. UAE residents have a wide range of activities, shows, and dining options to choose from as they look to spend quality time with the kids.

Here are 10 family-friendly activities to explore in the UAE during the long weekend:

1. Fireworks

Who doesn't love a good fireworks show? There are many places from where you can catch spectacular displays, including Yas Island and Corniche Road in Abu Dhabi. Families in Dubai can enjoy Eid fireworks at Bluewaters, The Beach JBR, Etisalat by e& Beach Canteen, and Dubai Parks and Resorts.

Another attraction on the list is Global Village, which earlier announced 7 days of fireworks, daily from this Friday.

2. Global Village

Along with the daily fireworks, Global Village has also planned a host of other activities and attractions titled 'Eid Wonders' this holiday, among which is an Eid market. The market will feature an 'authentic Arabic pistachio ice cream', seasonal drinks, work from local artists and more.

Over the Eid weekend, young visitors have a chance to receive an Eidiya - a traditional Eid gift. There are also a range of performances such as qanun, oud, cello and harp players, a Tannoura dancer, a magician and more, with board games available to rent.

3. World's largest floating book fair

There is something for every child this Eid, including book lovers! The world's largest floating book fair, aboard the MV Logos Hope, is currently docked at Ras Al Khaimah. It promises a wide range of English and Arabic books, as well as a host of cultural performances.

Book lovers in Ras Al Khaimah have been trawling through the shelves and piles of books aboard the ship since April 11. The fair will be running in the emirate until April 16 before heading to other parts of the country.

MV Logos Hope is set to sail to Dubai next week, opening its gangways in the emirate from April 18 to 23. On May 17, it will dock in Abu Dhabi where it will stay until June 4. Entry is free of charge, though those who wish to attend events can get tickets on-site for only Dh15.

4. Dubai Crocodile Park

Does your child love animals? Dubai's newest park is the perfect family-friendly destination to check out this Eid. It features 250 snappy Nile Crocs in a 20,000 square metre facility. Visitors can view the majestic creatures from different points of view and even feed them at the multiple feeding stations.

There are also a host of activities and experiences for the entire family, including a dedicated one-of-a-kind natural history museum, an African lake-themed aquarium, large outdoor landscaped areas, and multiple dining outlets.

Tickets are priced at Dh95 for adults and Dh75 for children between 3 and 12.

5. Activities, discounts at malls

Malls are joining in on the fun, offering various retail discounts and fun activities for kids. Visitors to Ibn Battuta Mall, Mercato Mall, Oasis Mall and Times Square Center will be able to experience in activities and events such as a roaming carnival, face painting, art workshops, musicals, and more. Many malls have also announced raffle draws with exciting prizes up for grabs.

6. Dubai Food Festival

The DFF is back, bigger and better than ever! Apart from the fireworks at the Etisalat by e& Beach Canteen at Jumeirah Beach, there is also the the added attraction of roaming entertainment from Al Harbia and Al Ayyala Bands from 4pm and 10pm. Families can enjoy a diverse and delicious range of gastronomy options, live entertainment and kids’ activities.

Tickets can only be purchased at the door, and entry is free for the under 12s and over 60s. The festival will run from April 21 to May 7.

7. Traditional activities

Immerse yourself in the local culture this Eid, with special activities rooted in the traditions of the region.

Yas Acres Golf & Country Club in Abu Dhabi will host a special Movie Night of Arabia, set to take place from 6.30pm to 10pm on Saturday, April 22. It will offer guests a special screening of the fan-favourite movie, Nanny Culture. There is also a vast selection of Arabic food and sweet treats on offer. Kids can keep themselves entertained with a special slime-making station. Adults can avail of henna design from the henna artists at Yas Acres. Entry is free, while food and drink are chargeable.

Families and children can also enjoy traditional performances of Al Ayyala and Al Razfa at Al Ain cultural sites such as Al Ain Palace Museum, Al Ain Oasis and Qasr Al Muwaiji. Visitors can also pick up Eid giveaways at these locations. The performances will take place on the first and second days of Eid, from 3pm to 7pm.

Another place to catch traditional performances is at Qasr Al Hosn. There will also be demonstrations of crafts and heritage practices including falconry. Visitors can head to House of Artisans to enjoy the henna corner and a series of workshops for all ages, as well as special giveaways. The celebrations will run from April 21 to 22, from 4pm to 9pm.

8. Amusement parks

We can't have a list of fun activities for kids without including some of their favourite destinations!

Families in the UAE, with children aged 2-12 years, can celebrate Eid at Legoland Dubai Resort, including access to the theme park with its Lego City Heroes event as well as the Water Park with more than 60 rides and attractions, where kids eat free. Families can get a discount when booking a Legoland Hotel sleepover on the park’s website on the mobile, as well as free breakfast, lunch and dinner for kids.

The Cartoon Network Zone at IMG Worlds of Adventure has announced a bunch of exciting activities, including henna artists, face painters and a vibrant souq area at Qaraiyat Emarat. Visitors can enjoy breathtaking Khaleeji, Western, Bollywood and African drummers’ performances, as well as a chance to meet Marvel superheroes and Cartoon Network characters. IMG Worlds of Adventure is open till 12 midnight this Eid Al Fitr.

9. Museum of the Moon

Celebrations are starting early at OliOli with the return of Museum of the Moon, to mark the last days of Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr. The 5-meter replica of the moon, created by world-renowned artist Luke Jerram, will take over OliOli’s Creative Lab, where families are invited to bask in the glory of this awe-inspiring exhibit, on display till April 30.

10. Emirates bio farm

Emirates Bio Farm is hosting a range of family-friendly activities to celebrate Eid Al Fitr. Visitors can enjoy an Eid Brunch on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, featuring a wide selection of dishes made from local organic produce. The brunch includes organic eggs, fresh bread and pastries for Dh80 per person. Children under six can dine for Dh40, and those under three eat for free.

Other Eid activities include pot colouring, with prices depending on the size of the pot (Dh25, Dh35 or Dh45), and an Eid Scavenger Hunt, which challenges participants to find clues and solve puzzles around the farm. A special prize awaits the winner.

