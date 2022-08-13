Dubai: Artists of 7 different nationalities paint a picture of India

15-year-old Omar Hassan is country's number one fighter in his category, ranks in global top 60
The Indian Independence Day, is celebrated with great fervour by Dubai's residents.
Among this year's celebrations was an event hosted by Funun arts at Peppermill in Festival City.
Twenty artists of different nationalities came together to paint the colourful culture of India. The artists used just three colours – saffron, white and green – signifying the Indian flag, for their work. The theme of the event was ‘Hum Hindustani’.
An Egyptian resident of the city used the colours to paint a tree. “The explanation she gave was beautiful. Residing in Dubai for a long time, she very well understood the cultural and religious diversity in India,” said Farah Khan, co-owner of Funun Arts.
“She explained that the tree provided a shade where people of various cultures, religion language live under one roof with harmony, integrity and peace,” added Khan.
The artists had seven different nationalities and created beautiful art using their imagination. This attracted visitors of the mall to drop by and learn more about the nation's history.
“We were delighted to have artists from UAE, Canada, Syria, Egypt, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Jordan. All I can say is that they have a great understanding of our country and the people of India,” said Khan.
Khan also added that the diversity of India attracts everyone and surely surprises them. “Many of the artists even the spring season of India,” added Khan.
These paintings will be showcased at an art gallery after India's 75th Independence Day, this year.
“We haven’t decided a place yet. But I am sure the multi-cultural residents of Dubai would love to learn about India through these paintings,” said Khan.
