UAE: Frontline doctors celebrate Indian Independence Day in colourful way

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Fri 12 Aug 2022, 2:31 PM

A group of Indian frontline doctors from across the UAE swapped their lab coats for tricolour sarees and sang the national anthem in run-up to India’s Independence Day, which is on August 15.

The inspiring effort from the doctors released as a video comes as part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, a 75-week initiative launched on March 12 last year by the Indian Government, which ends on the 76th Independence Day. As a special act, on August 2, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also urged citizens to change their display picture on social media accounts to tricolour national flag till August 15.

The women doctors of DNS Al Emarat (Doctors in Sarees) group said their united effort is a “gesture of love and gratitude” to their motherland and as part of the ongoing celebrations called by PM Modi.

Dr Sowjanya Muthyala, anaesthesiologist at Dubai Hospital and Dr Ritu Khare, general surgeon, organised the event. Braving the scorching summer heat, a group of doctors, split into three groups wearing sarees in tricolours of saffron, white and green, assembled at a park in Dubai and sang Indian national anthem ‘Jana Gana Mana’.

“An early morning hour was planned to avoid the heat and get back to our hospital duties. The event went well. We thank the authorities in Dubai for their cooperation,” said Dr Sowjanya, who directed and choreographed the video.

Dr Sangeeta Sharma, medical director and lab director, Al Ahalia Hospital, Abu Dhabi, noted: “The gathering celebrated the harmony, togetherness and cultural diversity of India while uniting everyone beyond boundaries.”

Doctors highlighted the enhanced level of cooperation between India and the UAE, and hailed the wise vision of the leadership in tackling the pandemic situation.

“We have seen a growing level of bilateral engagement in the healthcare sector, especially during the pandemic,” underlined Dr Rekha Ahluwalia, anaesthesiologist, Phoenix Hospital, Abu Dhabi.

Dr Monika Kaushal, medical director and consultant paediatrician at Emirates Speciality Hospital, Dubai, stressed: “The UAE is our ‘karam bhoomi’ (place of work) and India is our ‘Janam Bhoomi’ (place of birth).”

Ratna Chandrika Yelisetty, specialist paediatrician, Emirates International Hospital, Al Ain, noted: “I have been working here for the past 12 years. I have seen the UAE grow leaps and bounds.”

Dr Vrishali Rohankar, general practitioner, Aster Clinic, added: “The UAE is a home away from home where we celebrate oneness. I thank the leaders of the UAE.”

Apart from Dr Vrishali and Dr Ritu, Dr Sumeet Sialy, Dr Shamna Kuloth, Dr Aashim Singh and Dr Parul Dubey were part of the core group to hold the event successfully in Dubai.

