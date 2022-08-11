Divya Chakra 2022 to be held in Dubai to mark India's 75th Independence Day

The event will be hosted on Saturday, August 20, at the premises of the Consulate General of India.

By CT Desk Published: Thu 11 Aug 2022, 4:43 PM Last updated: Thu 11 Aug 2022, 4:48 PM

On the occasion of the 75th Independence Day of India, the Consulate General of India, Dubai, announces ‘Divya Chakra 2022', in partnership with the private office of Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi. This event under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations celebrates the spirit of harmony, togetherness, and cultural diversity of India.

Organised by Artoze gallery and exhibitions, the event will be hosted on Saturday, August 20, at the premises of the Consulate General of India, Dubai.

Amazing art exhibits from artists of different nationalities will be showcased in the auditorium. The artworks will span a variety of genres, including abstract, modernistic, paintings, illustrations, and watercolours. An exciting live art performance themed around Indian culture and heritage will be one of the exciting highlights of the event. “With this event, we want to make those missing the Independence celebration feel at home and promote the spirit of India while uniting everyone beyond all boundaries,” said a spokesperson from Artoze.

“India is a land of contrasts and collaborating with Artoze to commemorate the 75th Independence Day of the nation by displaying my artworks brings immense joy to me,” said Parisa Keramati, a participating artist.

“It is a great pleasure to be a part of this Independence event and have the opportunity to enjoy the true spirit of India’s Independence Day in the UAE,” said Sumedha Randev Goel, another participating artist.

The event includes several other activities, such as live musical and dance performances, panel discussions on the artistic excellence of India and the UAE as a hub for business prosperity, ‘Azadi Trivia’ and a live rangoli. Another key highlight of the event is the Digital Tribute, inviting all to participate in the 75th Independence Day commemoration by paying tribute martyrs at http://artoze.com/dc22

“Divya Chakra 2022 is a true celebration of the culturally diverse spirit of India. This event comprises many different aspects of the rich art and heritage of India, wherein artists from different nationalities would be participating. As a part of this initiative, we are also launching a virtual art gallery to allow artists from across the globe to be a part of this historic celebration. We are also inviting people to send across digital tributes for the martyrs which would be displayed on screens at the event in their memory. We are glad to collaborate in this event marking the joyous occasion of 75 years of India’s Independence,” Tadu Mamu, Consul, Consulate General of India in Dubai, said.