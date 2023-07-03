Dubai: 72-member team to work around the clock to clean 19km of public beaches

Dubai Municipality deploys 216 waste collecting facilities to maintain cleanliness and sustainability of beaches

A team of 72 cleaners will work around the clock to maintain the cleanliness of public beaches in Dubai.

A statement issued by the Dubai Municipality on Monday said 12 employees will supervise the team as part of a massive beach clean-up plan to preserve the beauty, sustainability, and aesthetics of the emirate.

The plan is also aimed at making Dubai the best city in the world to live and visit and be one of the world's pioneering cities in the field of hygiene.

“We have assigned a field crew to monitor the cleanliness of Dubai's beaches, which are more than 19km stretch around the clock. This team is outfitted with 13 contemporary mechanisms and equipment that improve rapid reaction to communications and emergencies,” said Saeed Abdul Rahim Safar, acting director of the Waste Operations Department at Dubai Municipality.

He said the work plan is divided into three work shifts per day.

“The beach areas around Deira and Bur Dubai are covered by 48 workers, and the beaches of Al Mamzar are covered by 24 workers… The municipality has provided 216 waste collecting facilities at the beaches of Deira and Bur Dubai in an available and visible way to all visitors spacing each 50 meters apart. Furthermore, the field teams are also following up on the provision of cleaning services on the night beaches that the Municipality recently launched in Jumeirah 2, Jumeirah 3, and Umm Suqeim 1, with a total length of 800 meters available for night swimming,” Safar added.

Safar pointed out that in addition to allocating contemporary resources and mechanisms to handle all emergency cases at all levels on the beaches, Dubai Municipality has established a team to handle emergencies and reports pertaining to waste management and cleaning operations.

During the first half of 2023, the Municipality carried out 63 activities for community volunteering events with the participation of more than 2,165 volunteers.

