World's largest wave pool, indoor garden: 5 mega projects that will reshape UAE landscape

by Waheed Abbas Published: Fri 23 Jun 2023, 6:00 AM

The UAE’s real estate market is witnessing a massive revival with multi-billion dollar projects being launched recently which will reshape the UAE’s landscape and place the country even higher on tourism competitiveness rankings.

Dotted across the country, these projects will expand the country’s coastline and add massive green spaces as these include indoor garden, water canals, the largest urban park, elevated cycling track, mangrove walk, longest ride, largest wave pool and many other amenities that attract more foreigners to the country and promote domestic tourism.

These multi-billion dirham projects will also meet the needs of the growing population and improve the sustainability aspect of the country’s residential market.

It won’t be wrong to say that Dubai’s property is witnessing yet another renaissance with many multi-billion projects being launched, similar to two decades ago when Emirates Hills, Palm Jumeirah and some other major projects were announced.

>>> The Oasis by Emaar

Covering a total land area of more than 100 million sqft, master developer Emaar Properties’ $20-billion ‘The Oasis by Emaar’ will house more than 7,000 large mansions and villas surrounded by water canals, lakes and parks. This will be yet another high-end development by the developer in the emirate that will most likely replicate the success of Emirates Hills, home to millionaires from around the world.

To provide a resort-style upscale living experience to residents, around 25 per cent of the land has been dedicated to lakes, water canals, parks, jogging tracks, green spaces, four international golf courses, and various luxury amenities.

With retail areas spread across 1.5 million square feet, the residents of the community will have a variety of food and beverage outlets and superior shopping options to choose from.

>>> Hudayriyat Island

This project will truly have unique offerings including the largest urban park.

Spanning more than 51 million square metres, equivalent to 53.8 per cent of Abu Dhabi Island, Hudayriyat Island will definitely be a destination that will transform the UAE capital’s offerings, especially in sports and adventure activities.

This project will truly have unique offerings including the largest urban park in the emirate and a 220-kilometre-long network of cycle tracks. It will be home to the biggest and most advanced artificial wave facility in the world, offering a high-performance surfing experience, featuring the world’s longest ride, biggest barrel, and largest man-made wave pool.

Spanning more than 2.25 million square metres, it will have the largest urban park in the emirate, providing facilities for individual adventures and outdoor encounters. The destination will feature a variety of areas, such as an elevated cycling track, an eco-tourism platform, and Mangrove Walk. It will also be home to an eco-farming space, food and beverage outlets, playgrounds, and events valley.

The Island is already home to Bab Al Nojoum glamping resort, Marsana Beach, OCR Park, Trail X, Bike Park, 321 Sports, and other offerings.

>>> Palm Jebel Ali

With the approval of the Palm Jebel Ali project, which will be twice the size of Palm Jumeirah, Dubai’s waterfront landscape will definitely be reshaped. The scale of this development is reflected in the fact that Palm Jumeirah is one of the few projects that are visible from space.

This multi-billion dollar development, spanned across 13.4 square kilometres, will have extensive green spaces and new waterfront experiences for residents and visitors to experience. The Palm will be home to 80 hotels, 35,000 families and add 110km of coastline to Dubai. Taking into account the status of Palm Jumeirah, this project will also be an ultra-luxury development that will be an address for many more millionaires and billionaires. Around 30 per cent of the public facilities will be powered by renewable energy.

>>> Maryam Island

Maryam Island is Sharjah’s newest development which is being developed in parallel to Dubai’s Al Mamzar area. Spread over 3.3m sqft, the development will feature 38 residential buildings with over 35,000 units.

This new community will offer residents a 900-metre waterfront promenade, fitness clubs, swimming pools for kids and adults, an indoor garden, 4,000 square metre Maryam Park, jogging tracks, basketball courts, a playground for children, making it a hotspot for residents and visitors.

Importantly, its proximity to Dubai will also be a major attraction for property buyers and tenants of the area.

>>> Khorfakkan Residence

Shurooq’s Khorfakkan Residence in the backdrop of the Hajar Mountains is one of the few freehold projects that are offered in the northern emirate. The residents will enjoy water park slides and water sports, swimming pools, access to open beach and other amenities.

Its proximity to Khorfakkan Amphitheatre and waters are other major attractions.