Dubai: 56 floors of Wasl Tower done, will be completed in 2024

Latest addition to the Sheikh Zayed Road skyline set to break record when finished

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 28 Oct 2022, 1:56 PM

Wasl Asset Management Group, one of the largest real estate development and management companies in Dubai, has given an update on the iconic ‘Wasl Tower’ coming up on Sheikh Zayed Road.

The skyscraper is taking shape, and once completed, the 302-metre twisting, asymmetrically designed tower will feature the region’s tallest ceramic façade and present an illusion of dynamic motion.

Wasl Tower will consist of 64 floors constituting 229 residential units, 258 hotel rooms as part of Dubai’s second Mandarin Oriental Hotel, 185,345 square feet of office space, and 11 parking floors. The project, with a total built-up area of 1.8 million square feet, will also feature a helipad.

Structural works on 56 floors of Wasl Tower have been completed, and façade works have reached level 13. Mechanical, electrical and plumping works are now at level 52.

Wasl Tower is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2024.

The tower, enjoying direct views of Burj Khalifa, will also be linked to the Burj Khalifa Metro Station, connecting two prime districts, Downtown Dubai and City Walk.

Designed around its Z axis and adopting a classic ‘contrapposto’ movement, the Wasl Tower faces almost every direction. Its capacity to acclimatize to local temperatures through shading and cooling techniques sets this building apart during Dubai’s hot summer months.

