Sobha unveils 'S' tower for luxury living in Dubai

Dubai’s booming luxury property sector continues to generate precedent-breaking demand

The S tower features two types of luxury apartments, and offers easy access to the prime locations of Dubai.

Published: Thu 27 Oct 2022

Sobha Realty, a leading premium real estate developer in the GCC, announced on Thursday the launch of its first signature residential project as Dubai’s booming luxury property sector continues to generate precedent-breaking demand from high networth buyers from across the globe.

Over the last 12 months, Dubai’s prime real estate prices have surged 89 per cent, growing by 29 per cent in the third quarter alone, fuelled by a continuous flow of ultra-high net worth individuals from across the world wanting to set up their homes in the city’s premier districts, according to latest available data.

Sobha Realty’s founder and chairman PNC Menon insists that Dubai’s incredible economic resilience and its fast-spreading appeal as a global residential destination of choice for the rich and famous people have been the inspiration behind the group’s first signature residential project, “The S,” located on the most powerful corridor in the Middle East, Sheikh Zayed Road.

Located between Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, and Dubai Internet City, The S tower features two types of luxury apartments, and offers easy access to the prime locations of Dubai such as Dubai Marina, Emirates Golf Club, and Burj Al Arab among others iconic developments. The 62-storey building will host 43 stories of superlative residences, along with six levels of enclosed podiums designed to park luxury cars. The tower is also equipped with 24/7 concierge and security service for safety and convenience. The tower has been designed to let residents enjoy breath-taking views of the sea from the north side, while also being greeted by the south side's lush golf course vistas, Menon said.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Menon said creating beautiful living experiences is Sobha’s mission. “The tower truly showcases the very best that Sobha has to offer, driven by my own passion of providing our clientele with nothing but the best. Every last detail has been meticulously crafted, in an effort to maintain the perfect balance between finesse and form. Together, these elements create an unsurpassed living experience for our discerning residents who have been accustomed to such high standards of luxury living," Menon said. He said the price range of the apartments would be made available later.

He said the tower, like all of Sobha Realty's creations, incorporates the most cutting-edge technologies, including a number of intelligent features. “The ‘S’ fully reflects Sobha Realty’s signature style and sophistication, a result of the company's vast experience and design capabilities, following Sobha’s unique “Backward integration” model. In addition to smart lights, window shades, and other connected features that can be controlled with your smartphone, the tower also boasts of high-speed lifts that allow for rapid transit to your apartment. Similarly, fresh air units with high-efficiency filters and UV filtration for improved air quality are also present throughout the building structure to ensure the overall wellbeing of residents.”

Francis Alfred, managing director of Sobha Realty, with the launch of “The S” tower, the developer is offering customers a life of reimagined luxury, along with state-of-the-art amenities, at one of the most significant locations in the city. “Our aim is to ensure top quality standards in all our properties, and this iconic tower is a testament to our efforts of enhancing customer experience. There has been an increasing demand for luxury properties in the market and with the launch of “The S”, we strive to meet these expectations. With this signature residential tower, Sobha Realty marks another addition to its portfolio of luxury properties and aspires to raise the bar of quality standards in the years to come,” said Alfred.

Other amenities include a luxury bespoke café, a health spa, a sauna, lounge area, gym, a children’s day care centre, and an art gallery that will showcase original masterpieces of leading artists from across the globe. Residents will further have access to a temperature-controlled infinity-edge pool and a meditation corner, thereby promising the highest levels of luxury and elegance for a distinctive lifestyle.

