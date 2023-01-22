Dubai: 5,300kg of narcotic, psychotropic substances destroyed

The seized substances belonged to criminals who are now serving their sentences

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sun 22 Jan 2023, 7:12 AM

Dubai's Public Prosecution has destroyed 5,300 kilogrammes of narcotics and psychotropic substances.

Hamad Al-Khalifi, First Public Advocate and Head of the Disposal of Seizures and Findings Committee, has said that the seized substances belonged to criminals who are now serving their sentences.

He added that the substances were destroyed after all legal procedures were completed according to the special requirements of the Public Prosecution in the judgements. The public prosecution used a method to ensure quick and accurate of implementation and observed the highest standards of security, public health and safety, and environment preservation.

The disposal of drugs was done in coordination with Dubai Police, Courts and Municipality.

The substance was first transferred to the Waste Operations Department of Dubai Municipality, under strict security. Then, it was finally disposed of under the supervision of Representatives from the Disposal of Seizures and Findings Committee at the Public Prosecution Office.

ALSO READ: