UAE: Police nab drug peddlers attempting to smuggle 103kg of hashish into the country

The anti-narcotics team apprehended the smugglers on an offshore fishing boat and the case has now been referred to the competent authorities

By Web Desk Published: Mon 9 Jan 2023, 11:58 AM

The anti-narcotics wing of the Ras Al Khaimah Police arrested several drug peddlers attempting to smuggle 103kg of hashish into the UAE on a fishing boat off the emirate's coast.

The General Command of the Ras Al Khaimah Police, in cooperation with the Emirates Coast Guard Command, managed to nab the smugglers and charged them with drug trafficking.

Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al-Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, stated after receiving the case details and information on the attempt to smuggle narcotics across the emirate's shores, the narcotics department immediately formed a team. The Coast Guard command assisted the anti-narcotics wing with research and investigation.

The team apprehended the drug smugglers on an offshore fishing boat, and 103kgs of narcotic hashish were seized from their possession.

The case has been referred to the competent authorities for the completion of legal proceedings.

The Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al-Khaimah Police praised the efforts and cooperation of the men in uniform and the command of the Emirates Coast Guard with the narcotics wings of Ras-Kheimah police. He appreciated their constructive role in protecting the community from the plague of narcotics and reducing the threat to its security and stability.

He assured that the police would continue to fight the menace of drugs in society which targets to disrupt the stability of safety of the country.

