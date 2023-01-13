'Largest opium seizure in history': Dubai Police help Canada foil Dh138-million drug smuggling attempt

Nearly 2,500kg of opium packed in 247 shipping pallets were intercepted in Vancouver, British Columbia

Nearly 2,500kg of opium were seized in a massive drug bust in Canada's British Columbia, thanks to a reliable security tip from the Dubai Police.

The emirate's police force informed Canadian authorities that 19 shipping containers suspected to contain narcotic substances were headed their way. When the cargo was intercepted late last year, examinations confirmed that approximately 2,486kg of opium were packed into 247 shipping pallets, according to the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).

The haul was estimated to be worth a whopping 50 million Canadian dollars (around Dh138 million), Canadian authorities had said. It was declared the largest opium seizure in the history of the country.

The Dubai Police said the record drug bust was another example of their strong collaboration with law enforcement agencies around the world.

The force further reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining vital communication channels with the world's police agencies and supporting the global fight against transnational organised crime.

A dent in organised crime

Will Ng, assistant commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), thanked the General Department of Anti-narcotics at the Dubai Police for their valuable contribution to the operation, adding that they work closely with domestic and international partners and take a proactive intelligence-led approach to combat transnational organised crime.

"The joint investigation contributed to keeping nearly 2,500 kilograms of opium with an estimated street value of over 50 million Canadian dollars from entering the province of British Columbia," he said.

"This significant drug seizure has undoubtedly put a dent in organised crime."

