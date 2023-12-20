UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai: 2 killed after speeding sports car falls off bridge near mall

Police did not identify the nationality of the deceased but said they were a man and a woman

by

Angel Tesorero
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Supplied photo
Supplied photo

Published: Wed 20 Dec 2023, 4:14 PM

Two people died in horrific car accident involving an over speeding sports car that fell from a bridge near Etihad Mall in Al Khawaneej, Dubai Police said on Wednesday.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said the incident happened on Tuesday at 11.55pm. He did not identify the nationality of the deceased but said they were a man and a woman.

Al Mazrouei said: “The driver was over speeding. As the car approached the bridge's curve, it skidded collided with the curb, and the concrete barrier then fell from the bridge to the street below.”

"Due to the excessive speed, the car continued in the opposite direction on the lower street until it came to rest on the median strip, where it caught fire, resulting in the deaths of the driver and a woman accompanying him," he added.

Police and rescuers were immediately dispatched to the scene while traffic patrols managed traffic flow, secured the accident site, and facilitated the arrival of ambulances and rescue vehicles.

ALSO READ:

Angel Tesorero

More news from UAE