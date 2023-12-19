UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai: 5 injured in horrific crash after SUV flips over in desert area

Initial investigations show that the 19-year-old Emirati driver made a sudden swerve while doing a stunt in a sandy area

by

Angel Tesorero
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: Supplied / Dubai Police
Photo: Supplied / Dubai Police

Published: Tue 19 Dec 2023, 4:13 PM

Last updated: Tue 19 Dec 2023, 4:15 PM

Five men — aged 18 to 20 — were injured in a horrific crash after performing dangerous stunts in Al Ruwayyah desert area, the Dubai Police said on Tuesday.

"The 19-year-old Emirati driver, identified as M.A.M., had been driving recklessly and performing stunts in the sandy area when he made a sudden swerve, which caused the vehicle to overturn, resulting in injuries to the driver and four passengers," said Maj-Gen Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, director of the General Department of Traffic at the Dubai Police.

Traffic patrols immediately took action after receiving a report of the accident at 9pm on Monday, he said. An image provided by the police show the wrecked SUV, with its windshield and windows smashed.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Al Mazrouei confirmed the driver and passengers were rushed to a hospital with injuries ranging from severe to moderate.

ALSO READ

Angel Tesorero

More news from UAE