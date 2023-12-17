UAE

UAE: 3 citizens killed as car collides with road barrier

One person was injured in the accident

Published: Sun 17 Dec 2023, 7:03 PM

Three citizens have died in a traffic accident that occurred on Saturday, according to the Sharjah Police.

The incident took place on Emirates Street in Sharjah, and one person was injured as a result. The police received a report of the accident involving a four-wheel-drive and dispatched a team as well as an ambulance to the site of the accident.

It was found that the vehicle had collided with a barrier between the street and a lamp post, killing three citizens and injuring one.

An investigation revealed that the accident occurred due to speeding and a sudden turn. The police have issued a warning, urging motorists to reduce speeds, follow traffic rules, and exercise caution on the road.

