Do you know this man? Dubai Police seek help in identifying body

According to the authority, the person was going through financial hardship
Dubai Police is circulating a picture of an African national and is seeking residents' assistance in identifying the man in the picture.
The man, who was found dead in the jurisdiction area of Bur Dubai Police Station, had no identification documents on him, and no one has reported him missing.
His body has been transferred to the General Department of Forensics and Criminology to determine the cause of death.
Any information to help identify the deceased can be forwarded to the Dubai Police Call Centre at (04) 901.
ALSO READ:
According to the authority, the person was going through financial hardship
The newly made multi-millionaire matched five out of the five winning numbers; a special press conference on details about the winner will be held later
The Moon mission marks the start of an epic 385,000km odyssey making this the fourth country to land on the lunar surface
The mission will take off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida
The ‘Atlas Lions’, ranked No. 22, stunned world No. 9 Portugal 1-0 in the blockbuster quarter-final encounter
More than 2,000 residents join overnight event at Kshisha Park in Sharjah
Indian aviation body orders probe after the incident in the cargo hold of the plane from Kozhikode
Campaign is 'shining example' of community engagement, says Minister of Climate Change and Environment