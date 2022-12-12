Do you know this man? Dubai Police seek help in identifying body

By Web Desk Published: Mon 12 Dec 2022, 4:28 PM Last updated: Mon 12 Dec 2022, 4:31 PM

Dubai Police is circulating a picture of an African national and is seeking residents' assistance in identifying the man in the picture.

The man, who was found dead in the jurisdiction area of Bur Dubai Police Station, had no identification documents on him, and no one has reported him missing.

His body has been transferred to the General Department of Forensics and Criminology to determine the cause of death.

Any information to help identify the deceased can be forwarded to the Dubai Police Call Centre at (04) 901.

