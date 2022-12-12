Dubai: 3 months jail, Dh275,000 fine for man who breached merchant's trust, sold gold illegally

The ‘Atlas Lions’, ranked No. 22, stunned world No. 9 Portugal 1-0 in the blockbuster quarter-final encounter
An Asian man was sentenced to three months in prison and fined Dh275,000 for breach of trust by the Dubai Criminal Court.
The man was given four gold biscuits worth Dh250,000 along with Dh25,000 in cash by a friend who had to send it to a company located in his country.
The accused took the gold from an Asian merchant from his country, who resides in the UAE, and was to give it to another man in their home country in exchange for a certain amount.
However, upon meeting the person who was to receive the gold and cash, the accused said that he had already given the gold to someone else before leaving the country.
When the victim learned of what had happened, he informed the police. They then arrested the accused as soon as he arrived in the country.
The victim said to police that he had bought the bars of gold to send to his business partner in his home country, in order to sell it. When he was looking for a way to send it across, one of his friends said that he would be returning for vacation and told him that he could take the gold. The man then trusted the accused with the gold and gave the bars to him.
He added that he met the accused in a cafeteria in Rashidiya, along with two friends, who witnessed him give the gold and Dh25,000 cash. The cash was the customs tax that the man was to pay on entering the foreign nation.
The victim said that when he got in touch with his business partner back home, he told him that the accused had informed him that the gold had been sold before he left the UAE.
The victim confessed to his crimes during investigations.
