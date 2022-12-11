Watch: UAE police rescue man who tried to jump off bridge, kill himself in Ajman

Inaugural launch of the Rashid Rover is now scheduled to take place on Sunday at 11.38am UAE time
Ajman Police on Sunday posted a video of a man attempting to commit suicide from a bridge in an intersection in the emirate.
The video shows how the police intervened and stopped the man from jumping off the bridge in the nick of time. According to the authority, the person was going through financial hardship and decided to end his life.
He was sitting at the edge of the bridge, when the police mediators spoke to him and convinced him not to take the extreme step. As one police officer engaged him in conversation, another personnel grabbed the man from behind and two other officials leapt in action to drag him away from danger.
Once out of danger, he was restrained by the officials to calm down his nerves. There were two emergency police vehicles on site and another civilian car.
