Dubai: 5-year-old child falls to death from high-rise building in Qusais

A five-year-old child of Asian descent has died after falling from a high-rise building near Al Bustan centre in Al Qusais in a freak accident. The Dubai police have confirmed the incident that took place on Saturday.
The Indian child fell through a tiny window that opens from the 9th floor of the family's apartment at around 9:30pm on December 10.
“It is a very small window and almost physically impossible for a child to get through,” said a neighbour who wished to remain anonymous. “I am not sure how it happened, but it is heartbreaking.”
According to the neighbour, the child was an active and sweet girl who always smiled.
The family is expected to fly the child’s body back to their home country for burial after completing official documentation in the UAE.
