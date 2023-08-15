Dh400 traffic fine for tailgators: Police in UAE issue fresh warning to residents

The authority urged motorists to drive with caution in a new campaign launched till September 1

By Web Desk Published: Tue 15 Aug 2023, 12:57 PM

Ras Al Khaimah Police has launched a new campaign asking motorists to maintain a safe distance between vehicles and drive with caution.

In a new campaign, the authority has come up with a slogan called 'Drive with caution and leave a safe distance'. The campaign is a part of the continuous efforts of Ras Al Khaimah Police to improve traffic safety and make roads safer.

Taking to Twitter, the authority informed motorists that safe distance between vehicles is between 5m and 10m. The distance increases by 5m as speed increases. Watch the video below:

The authority reminded motorists that according to Ministerial Resolution No. 178 and according to Item No. 52 of the schedule of violations, fines and traffic points, a traffic violation of not leaving sufficient distance is issued with a fine of Dh400 and four traffic points are also deducted.

ALSO READ: