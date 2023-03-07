UAE: Salon owner duped of Dh54,000 by fake business consultant

Abu Dhabi and Dubai saw the community let down their hair and celebrate with song, dance and lots of colour
A resident deceived a salon owner and took Dh54,000 by convincing the victim that he would help him to open two new branches in Al Ain city. The Al Ai Civil Court instructed the Asian man to pay back the cash to the victim after he was found guilty of fraud.
The salon owner, also an Asian, had filed a lawsuit against the defendant, demanding Dh54,000 back, which he took fraudulently. He also demanded compensation for the moral and material damages he suffered.
The plaintiff, who owns a male salon in Al Ain city, said in his lawsuit that the defendant took the cash from him after deceiving him that he was a business consultant and would help him open up two new salon branches in different areas of Al Ain city.
The man said that after receiving the cash, the defendant disappeared and switched off his known contact number.
Authorities prosecuted the man after investigations into the case confirmed that he fraudulently took the money from the salon owner.
The Al Ain criminal court had earlier convicted the defendant of fraud.
The plaintiff then filed a civil lawsuit against him, demanding that he return his money and pay him compensation for the damages.
After looking into the case, the civil court judge ruled that the defendant would pay back the Dh54,000 he took from the plaintiff. Court had rejected the complainant’s compensation claims.
The man was also told to pay for the plaintiff’s legal expenses.
