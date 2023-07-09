UAE: Resident arrested for filming, sharing 'offensive' video on social media

The man published a clip which is inconsistent with media content standards and insults the Emirati society

Sun 9 Jul 2023

UAE's Federal Prosecution for Combating Rumours and Cybercrimes has ordered the detention of an Asian resident pending investigations after being accused of abusing the internet in posting a video that stirs up the public opinion and harms the public interest.

The Asian expat was also charged for publishing content that is inconsistent with the approved media standards of the country and insults the Emirati society.

This came after the Federal Bureau of Investigations at the UAE Attorney General Office examined a video clip on social media platforms in which the defendant, wearing an Emirati dress, went inside a luxury car showroom. He was followed by two people carrying what appeared to be large sums of money. While talking to the owner of the showroom, he arrogantly asks to buy a car that is more expensive than Dh2 million.

He was also shown giving large sums of cash to the showroom employees in a manner that displays no value for money and promotes an offensive image of Emirati citizens, ridiculing them. This incites and provokes public opinion, which harms the public interest.

The Public Prosecution summoned the car showroom owner in which the above mentioned video was filmed.

The Public Prosecution has urged social media users in the UAE to observe legal and ethical regulations in the media content they publish and to consider societal characteristics and embedded values of the country's society, which call for moral commitment in all aspects of behaviour to avoid falling under the force of the law.

