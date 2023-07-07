UAE: Police nab 3 suspects within 12 hours for stealing Dh1.1 million worth jewellery

The blaze that broke out on June 27 destroyed 64 apartments, 10 vehicles
Ajman Police has nabbed three suspects within the span of just 12 hours for stealing Dh1.1 million worth gold jewellery and Dh40,000 in cash.
The operations room at Ajman Police received a report of theft from a gold shop, and immediately formed a team to investigate.
When they arrived at the scene, the authorities realised that the alarm bell didnt;t go off, thereby delaying their response.
The three suspects tried to flee capture by changing clothes several times and donning masks. However, the authorities were able to nab the three Arab suspects who have been identified as A.G., T.D. and S.A.
The first man was caught with the help of Sharjah Police. The second suspect, T.D. was found in Rumaila, Ajman.
The third suspect, S.A., who planned and led the robbery, was found in the industrial area of Ajman.
All three suspects confessed to their crimes, and admitted to stealing Dh1.1 million worth gold jewellery and Dh40,000 in cash, which was also recovered from them.
Ajman Police has said that it will be on the lookout for those who break the law and deal with such perpetrators firmly.
ALSO READ:
The blaze that broke out on June 27 destroyed 64 apartments, 10 vehicles
'Globally, hot days are getting hotter and more frequent with an increase in the intensity and frequency of heatwaves'
The institute, which is set to open in September this year, will bring together experts in medicine, computer science, data analytics, and metaverse technology
It presents vital insights based on childhood data to enable decision makers and stakeholders to develop policies that promote early years learning and development and social cohesion, while enhancing the quality of services
Both sides also discussed collaboration opportunities that advance both nations' sustainable development ambitions
A German too won $1 million from the ticket he purchased online on June 15
The Emirates become the fourth largest recipient in the world despite 12% decline in FDI inflows globally
Umar notes that code-switching, which involves mixing multiple languages in same text, is common in low-resource language communities and can make propaganda detection more challenging