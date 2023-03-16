UAE: Motorist racks up Dh16,000 in traffic fines on vehicle still under seller's name

A driver paid Dh10,000 for a car bought from an Al Ain resident, and has racked up Dh16,510 in traffic fines while the vehicle was still registered in the seller’s name.

The Arab seller filed a complaint against the defendant at the Al Ain Civil Court of First Instance, demanding that the traffic fines be transferred to the name of the buyer who was driving the car during the period the violations were committed.

The complainant said he sold the car to the defendant for Dh10,000. However, the defendant later requested permission to use the vehicle while it was still registered in his name.

The man said that while driving the car, the buyer accumulated Dh16,510 in traffic offences, and refused to pay them.

This motivated him to drag the defendant to court to make him pay, and transfer ownership of the car to his name.

The plaintiff had also submitted documents to the court as evidence, including a copy of the vehicle registration license, and a copy of traffic fines registered on the car.

The defendant did not attend the hearings despite him being summoned by court.

Article 32 of the UAE Traffic Law states that the Licensing Authority must be notified within fourteen days of any act of disposition, and the original license holder is responsible for the duties arising from using the vehicle until the license is transferred to the other party.

After looking into the case, the judge dismissed the case, stating that the seller didn't follow the correct procedures.

The complainant was ordered to pay for the defendant’s legal expenses.

