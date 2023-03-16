Dubai: Gang of three jailed for kidnapping, assaulting man and his girlfriend

The historic move will be a big step forward for addressing critical life-science needs for both the country and the region
The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced three men of Asian descent to one year in prison and fined them Dh18,000, as well as deportation from the country after serving their sentences, for kidnapping a man and his girlfriend, taking Dh18,000 from him, assaulting him, and detaining him in an apartment in Dubai's Al-Rifa’a area.
According to police records, a 38-year old Asian man, the victim, filed a report stating that he and his girlfriend had been kidnapped, assaulted, and that his money had been taken, by three men. He reported that he was surprised when the convicts knocked on the door of his house and told him, and his girlfriend, to exit.
When he refused to leave, one of the men told him that they were policemen, and forced him to exit and enter a vehicle. They then detained the two, handcuffed, electrocuted, and assaulted them.
The victim added that one of the convicts asked him for Dh5,000 in exchange for letting him go, so he asked one of his friends to hand one of them the required amount – but after receiving the ransom, they still continued to assault him.
One of the men then asked him asked to transfer an additional Dh13,000 to his account, which the victim did – and so, finally, the man and his girlfriend were released, following which he filed a police report against the accused, leading to their arrest.
