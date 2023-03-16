UAE: Barber told to return Dh35,000 he embezzled from salon

The owner claimed in his lawsuit that the defendant was responsible for handling finances, but took advantage of his position

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Thu 16 Mar 2023, 7:18 AM

An Al Ain barber has been instructed to pay back Dh35,000 he embezzled from the salon where he was working as the cashier.

The Al Ain Civil Court of First Instance also ordered the Asian man to pay Dh3,000 to the owner of the salon in compensation for the damages.

Official court documents stated that the owner of the barbershop filed a lawsuit against his former employee demanding that he pays him Dh35,000 he had embezzled from the business. He also demanded another Dh15,000 in compensation for the losses the barber caused him.

The man said in his lawsuit that the defendant was working for him at the salon as a barber, and at the same time, he was responsible for handling the finances.

He said the barber took the advantage of his position at the salon, and embezzled Dh35,000 from the business.

The defendant had denied the charge of embezzling, stressing that his boss filed the lawsuit against him following some misunderstandings, because he resigned from his job, and requested for his end-of-service benefits.

He said he was reporting business operations to his boss on a weekly basis and didn’t take any money from the salon.

The Al Ain Criminal Court had earlier convicted and penalised the barber after he was found guilty of embezzlement.

The owner then filed a civil lawsuit against him demanding compensation for the moral and material damages he suffered.

After hearing from all parties and based on the Criminal Court ruling, the Civil Court judge issued a verdict ordering the defendant to pay Dh38,000 to the plaintiff.

The barber was also told to pay for the plaintiff’s legal expenses.

ALSO READ: