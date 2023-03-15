UAE: Man fakes death to avoid marrying woman, returning Dh215,000 borrowed from her to 'treat cancer'

After receiving the money, the woman says, the defendant began dodging her, and even switched off his mobile phone

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 15 Mar 2023, 9:40 AM

A young woman has filed a lawsuit against her boyfriend accusing him of faking his death to avoid marrying her, and paying back the Dh215,000 he allegedly borrowed from her.

The Arab man in his 20s allegedly took the money from the woman after claiming that he suffered from cancer and needed funds to travel abroad for treatment.

The woman, in turn, said in her lawsuit that she was in a relationship with the defendant, and that he promised to marry her.

She pointed out that during the period of courtship, the man claimed that he was having financial issues. He told her that he had a huge debt, and also suffered from cancer, and needed money to travel abroad for treatment.

This prompted her to lend him Dh215,000, which he promised to return. But after receiving the money, the man began dodging her, and also switched off his mobile phone.

The woman said she was later shocked when the defendant’s brother informed her that her boyfriend had died.

She said that this, however, turned out to be a lie, as the defendant later surfaced. And when she asked him to fulfill his promise to marry her and also to return her money, the man refused to.

This prompted the woman to take him to the Abu Dhabi Family and Civil Administrative Cases Court demanding that he return the Dh215,000 he borrowed from her.

The man denied borrowing money from the woman throughout his trial in court. After hearing from both parties, the judge dismissed the case on grounds that the woman did not present sufficient evidence to prove that she really lent said money to the defendant.

The woman was also told to pay for the defendant’s legal expenses.

ALSO READ: