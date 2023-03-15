UAE: Resident buys Snapchat account for Dh40,000, sues seller when it gets shut down

The man explained that he bought the account as it had a big following, which he intended to use to promote his business

An Al Ain resident had sued a man accusing him of selling him a Snapchat account with a huge outreach at Dh40,000, which was shut down in just two days. He has demanded that the defendant returns his money.

The Arab man said in his lawsuit that the defendant sold him the Snapchat account which had a big following because he wanted to use it to promote his business. He said he paid him Dh40,000, and the Snapchat account transfer process was successfully done.

According to the complainant, the Snapchat account was, however, shutdown after just two days of owning and using it.

The man said he contacted the defendant to find out why the social media account had been shut down, and the man promised him that he would reopen the account. The complainant said the defendant, however, did nothing.

He noted that he was later shocked when he found out that the defendant had resold the Snapchat account to another person.

This prompted him to file a lawsuit against the complainant at the Al Ain Civil Court of First Instance, demanding that he pays back his money.

The plaintiff also presented three receipts as evidence showing that he had deposited the money to the defendant’s bank account to support his claim.

The defendant, in turn, denied reselling the Snapchat account to another person when he appeared in court. His lawyer argued that his client had handed over details of the Snapchat account to the complainant after the transfer process had been completed.

The lawyer also said that he had obtained evidence that showed that it was actually the complainant who sold his Snapchat account to another person for Dh50,000 after using it for a period of two months. He said the account was later shut down by the telecommunication company due to social media misuse by the new buyer, and for violating of the company’s terms and conditions.

The lawyer had attached a copy of WhatsApp conversations between the complainant and the new buyer as further evidence.

A technical report from an information technology expert assigned by the court showed that the complainant had used the Snapchat account for more than a month, but no clear reason was established for shutting down the account.

After hearing from all parties, the judge dismissed the case, and ordered the complainant to pay for the defendant’s legal expenses.

