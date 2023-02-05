UAE: Man convicted of manslaughter to pay Dh300,000 in blood money

A young man in Abu Dhabi who was convicted of manslaughter has been told to pay Dh300,000 to the victim’s family.

The Abu Dhabi Appeals Court upheld an earlier ruling by the lower court which ordered the man, in his twenties, to pay blood money to the victim’s relatives after he was found guilty of manslaughter.

It was not mentioned in the details provided by the judicial authorities on how the defendant accidentally killed the victim.

The young man had challenged the ruling by the Court of First Instance that ordered him to pay blood money of Dh300,000 to the deceased’s family and sentenced him to two months in jail.

He stressed that the verdict was issued against him in absentia, where he could not defend himself.

His lawyer argued that there was a mistake in the verdict because the blood money set by the law is at Dh200,000 and not Dh300,000. He asked court to reduce the amount.

The Appeals Court’s judge however, rejected his appeal and maintained the ruling and sentences by the lower court.

The court said in its ruling that there was no mistake made in the Dh300,000 blood money sentence in the first verdict stressing that in certain cases, the judge has the right to determine what he presumes to be appropriate.

