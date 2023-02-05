UAE: Resident told to pay Dh20,000 for endangering woman’s life

The court also told the man to pay for the plaintiff's legal expenses

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Sun 5 Feb 2023, 7:24 AM

An Abu Dhabi resident who was convicted of endangering a woman's life has been instructed to pay her Dh20,000.

Official court documents stated that the woman filed a lawsuit against the man demanding that he pays her Dh200,000 in compensation for the damages she suffered.

The woman said in her lawsuit that the defendant assaulted her and also endangered her life.

It was not clear in the court papers about how and to what extent the woman’s life was endangered.

The Abu Dhabi criminal court had earlier convicted the man of assault and endangering the woman’s life.

The woman then filed a civil lawsuit demanding for compensation.

After hearing from all parties, the Abu Dhabi Family and Civil Administrative Cases Court issued a ruling ordering the man to pay Dh20,000 to the woman in compensation for the material and moral damages she suffered from endangering her life.

The court also told the man to pay for the woman’s legal expenses.

