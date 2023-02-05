UAE: Employee embezzles Dh431,000 from workplace using fake invoices

The employer demanded Dh120,000 in compensation for the damages

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Sun 5 Feb 2023, 7:09 AM

An employee who used forged invoices to embezzle Dh431,932 from the company he worked for, has been instructed to return the money.

The Abu Dhabi Family and Civil Administrative Cases Court issued a ruling ordering the man to pay back the cash he embezzled from his former employer.

The company had filed a lawsuit against its former employee demanding that he returns Dh431,932 he embezzled along with Dh120,000 in compensation for the damages.

The employer said the man worked for firm in the accounts section and there were concerns about some of the bills he was presenting. After conducting an investigation, it was found that he was embezzling sums of money from the company.

The Abu Dhabi Criminal Court had earlier convicted him and penalised him after he was found guilty of embezzlement. The defendant was also told to pay Dh51,000 as a temporary compensation for the losses suffered by the company

The employer then filed a civil lawsuit against him demanding that he returns the cash he embezzled and also pay compensation for the damages suffered by the company.

After looking into the case, the civil court judge ordered the man to return the Dh431,932 he embezzled from the company. The court rejected the employer’s request for compensation stressing that the Dh51,000 temporary compensation payout, which was ordered by the criminal court is just sufficient to redress the material damages suffered by the plaintiff.

The man was also told to pay for the company’s legal expenses.

ALSO READ: