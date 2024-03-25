UAE: 45 beggars arrested during first week of Ramadan in Ajman

UAE lights up iconic landmarks in colours of Russian flag in solidarity with victims of terrorist attack
The country expressed its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism
Police in Ajman arrested 45 beggars during the first week of Ramadan as part of their annual campaign to tackle begging in the emirate.
This year's campaign involved collaboration with citizens, residents and different institutions in the country to limit beggars.
To achieve successful results in this year's campaign, the authority has increased security presence by forming a search team to monitor and follow beggars, while tightening surveillance in locations most visited by beggars, such as commercial markets, residential neighbourhoods, mosques and banks.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Ajman facilitates many charitable associations that help the poor, needy, sick and anyone who requires funds. If proven that the individual actually needs it, the police encourages them not to beg in order to avoid punishments and penalties.
Additionally, there are resources in place which needy people can use during such situations. This includes a numbers of institutions, associations and charitable bodies that have been put up to guide donors to donate in an organised ways, in addition to a telephone number allocated to contact the police to report beggars - 067034309.
ALSO READ:
The country expressed its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism
Sheikh Mohamed meets Abdel Fattah El Sisi in Cairo, discusses bilateral relations
More than 130 people were killed when camouflaged gunmen stormed the Crocus City Hall in Moscow
Pakistan Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi highlighted the significance of strong bilateral relations between Pakistan and the UAE
Sheikh Mohamed and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi exchanged greetings for the holy month of Ramadan
He served as the deputy head of mission and consul-general in Abu Dhabi since October 2019
Unit 4 will add another 1,400 megawatts of clean electricity capacity to power the national grid
Messages by the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan were read out at the missions in Abu Dhabi and Dubai