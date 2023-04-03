Dubai: Woman jailed, fined Dh21,000 for stealing Botox from cosmetic clinic

Half of kids aged between 6 and 8 don't know what to do if they get left behind in vehicle, study finds
A 34-year-old woman has been sentenced to jail for stealing Botox injections, among other products, from a cosmetic clinic where she worked.
According to police reports, the manager of the cosmetic clinic filed a complaint accusing the receptionist of the facility of stealing Botox and other cosmetic products. The plastic surgeon at the clinic told him that the accused had asked her to give her a Botox injection outside the clinic. The surgeon also told the manager that she suspected the materials that the accused had in her possession belonged to the clinic.
The manager added in his statement that the employees at the centre took inventory of their products and found that there was a shortage of injections worth Dh21,000.
When the staff examined the surveillance cameras of the facility, they found that the accused had stolen the materials. They then filed a report with the police and handed over the evidence.
The Dubai Criminal Court convicted the receptionist and sentenced her to three months in prison followed by deportation. She has also been fined Dh21,000.
